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          Prannoy, Srikanth among Indians at Orleans Masters; Rajasthan United face Real Kashmir in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 17

          HS Prannoy. Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 17, 2026, 02:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 17, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: Rajasthan United face Real Kashmir in the IFL.

          • Badminton: The Orleans Masters begins today, with HS Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi and Ayush Shetty among the Indians in action.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: FC Goa drew 1-1 with Punjab FC.

          • Hockey: Indian women's team to feature in FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June

          • Athletics: Gulveer achieves another milestone, finishes third in NYC Half Marathon

          • Athletics: Rising star Mubassina Mohammed wins long jump gold