Prannoy, Srikanth among Indians at Orleans Masters; Rajasthan United face Real Kashmir in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 17, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Rajasthan United face Real Kashmir in the IFL.
Badminton: The Orleans Masters begins today, with HS Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi and Ayush Shetty among the Indians in action.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: FC Goa drew 1-1 with Punjab FC.
Hockey: Indian women's team to feature in FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June
Athletics: Gulveer achieves another milestone, finishes third in NYC Half Marathon
Athletics: Rising star Mubassina Mohammed wins long jump gold