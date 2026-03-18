Srikanth, Ayush in action at Orleans Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, March 18

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 18, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Srikanth Kidambi and Ayush Shetty among the Indians in action.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India drawn with Pakistan in men's hockey World Cup.
Hockey: Indian women handed tough World Cup group with China and England.
IFL: Rajasthan United beat Real Kashmir 1-0.
Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap made it to the main draw of the BWF Orleans Masters.
Squash: 'With squash on Olympics calendar, every player will have LA 28 Games in mind' - Anahat Singh