        <
        >

          Tanvi, Ayush, Anmol in action at Orleans Masters; SC Delhi face Jamshedpur in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 19

          Tanvi Sharma. BAI
          • ESPN staffMar 19, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 19, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty and Anmol Kharb among the Indians in second round action.

          • ISL: SC Delhi host Jamshedpur FC at 7:30pm IST.

          • IFL: Chanmari host Shillong Lajong at 4pm IST, and Sreenidi Deccan host Namdhari FC at 6:30pm IST.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India drawn with Pakistan in men's hockey World Cup.

          • Hockey: Indian women handed tough World Cup group with China and England.

          • IFL: Rajasthan United beat Real Kashmir 1-0.

          • Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap made it to the main draw of the BWF Orleans Masters.

          • Squash: 'With squash on Olympics calendar, every player will have LA 28 Games in mind' - Anahat Singh