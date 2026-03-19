Kaizer Chiefs vs. Magesi FC - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

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Kaizer Chiefs will host Magesi at their de facto second home, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, on Saturday in the Betway Premiership.

Even the grandest of South African clubs do not typically own the stadiums in which they play, meaning that there is some unpredictability regarding match venues. Chiefs often play home fixtures in Durban due to the tremendous support they command nationwide.

Amakhosi returned to winning ways on Sunday at their usual home, FNB Stadium, with a 1-0 win over Durban City. Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's men have endured a dismal run of form, but their fans in KwaZulu-Natal will be happy to have them visiting with the slide somewhat arrested for the time being at least.

It is not as if Saturday's opponents are in a better position themselves. Magesi are bottom of the Betway Premiership and on course for automatic relegation. The bottom team in the league goes down to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, while the 15th-placed team out of 16 Premiership teams contests the Promotion/Relegation Playoffs along with the second and third-placed teams from the Championship.

Magesi have a game in hand over 15th-placed Orbit College and two in hand over 14th-placed Marumo Gallants, trailing both by four points heading into the weekend.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are fifth and one point behind third-placed Sekhukhune United in the race for CAF Confederation Cup football. It is highly unlikely that they will catch league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns or second-placed Orlando Pirates, who appear to have the two CAF Champions League spots in the bag.

Key details

Date: Saturday, March 21 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Team news

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Aden McCarthy and midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa are no longer suspended after sitting out the win over Durban City due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Bradley Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Zitha Kwinika | RB Dillan Solomons

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Flávio da Silva

Magesi FC

GK Elvis Chipezeze

LB John Managa Mokone | CB Lehlegonolo Mokone | CB Mzwandile Buthelezi | RB Siyabonga Ndlozi

CM Kgothatso Mariba | CM Motsie Matima

LW Mcedi Vandala | AM Sifiso Luthuli | RW Kgomotso Mosadi

ST Thabang Sibanyoni

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 win over Durban City ended a run of 4 straight losses in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs have scored 3 goals in their last 5 games in all competitions and all of them have been either scored or assisted by Makabi Glody Lilepo, who scored against Durban City and Zamalek and assisted Flávio da Silva's goal against Stellenbosch.