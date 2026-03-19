Super Eagles Turkey-bound but no Victor Osimhen as friendly matches moved from Jordan

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Nigeria's upcoming international friendly matches against Iran and Jordan have been relocated from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to the Turkish city of Antalya, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed.

The move came after the outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East forced a change of venue for what was originally intended to be a four-nation mini-tournament. Costa Rica, who were also scheduled to participate, have withdrawn, reducing the series to three teams.

The matches had been pencilled in for Amman's International Stadium, which holds 17,000 spectators, and the larger King Abdullah Sports City Stadium with a capacity of 62,000. They will now be played in Antalya, with Nigeria facing Iran on Friday, March 27 (kickoff 4pm local time), before taking on Jordan on Tuesday, March 31 (kickoff 8pm local time).

Wilfred Ndidi will captain Nigeria, who are without Victor Osimhen. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ahead of the game, Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad, marked by the high-profile absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, with no explanation offered for the Galatasaray striker's omission.

Osimhen is Nigeria's leading active goalscorer, with 35 international goals in 46 appearances, just two short of the all-time national record of 37 goals held by the late Rashidi Yekini.

Yekini, known as "The Goals Father," scored his 37 goals in 58 appearances and retired in 1998 as Nigeria's record scorer. He was the first Nigerian to win African Footballer of the Year and scored Nigeria's first-ever World Cup goal, against Bulgaria at USA '94. Osimhen has reached his current tally in 46 appearances, compared to Yekini's 58, and scored four goals as Nigeria recorded a tournament-high 14 goals at AFCON 2025.

Stanley Nwabali, Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the last Africa Cup of Nationas, is not included after leaving South African club Chippa United and remaining without a club. In his place, Italy-based Maduka Okoye is recalled after being left out of the AFCON squad.

Also absent is goalkeeper Amas Obasogie. He had featured in recent squads but has endured a difficult period that included being suspended by his Tanzanian club on match-fixing allegations, from which he was cleared, as well as a loss of form. His place goes to Greece-based Adeleye Adebayo of Volos FC.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, who plays for Besiktas in Turkey, is named alongside Fulham's Alex Iwobi and Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman.

Three players receive their first senior call-ups: defender Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez of Glasgow Rangers, forward Philip Otele of Hamburger SV, and forward Collins Yira Sor of KRC Genk, a former Nigeria junior international.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)..

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium).