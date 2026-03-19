TS Galaxy vs. Orlando Pirates - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

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Having relinquished top spot in the Betway Premiership, Orlando Pirates will visit TS Galaxy on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium knowing a win can propel them back to first place... for the moment.

With 21 games played for each of the top two sides, Mamelodi Sundowns have 50 points and Pirates 48. The Buccaneers' 1-1 draw with Siwelele last weekend gave the Brazilians an opportunity to take pole position in their attempt to clinch a ninth successive Premiership title.

On Tuesday, Sundowns took advantage of their opportunity with a scrappy 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants. However, with Miguel Cardoso's side preoccupied with the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final against Stade Malien on Sunday, Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges can leapfrog them again and put the pressure back on the defending champions for their game in hand.

TS Galaxy head into the weekend in ninth place, level on points with eighth-placed Golden Arrows and trailing only on goals scored. A result against Pirates would go a long way towards helping Adnan Beganović's side in their race to secure MTN8 qualification.

Galaxy recently pulled off a major upset when they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup. Their 2-0 round of 16 win over one title chaser, courtesy of goals from Siphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga, would have gone some way towards convincing the Rockets that they have what it takes to topple another.

Key details

Date: Sunday, March 22 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Team news

There has been much speculation about Sipho Mbule and whether his limited minutes have been a result of injury issues or behavioural concerns. However, the midfielder appears to be back in contention to play for Pirates. He came off the bench in the draw with Siwelele last Saturday.

Sekhukhune striker Victor Letsoalo is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards - having picked up his fourth of the season in a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch last Friday.

Expected lineups

TS Galaxy

GK Eliezer Ira Tapé

LB Solomon Letsoenyo | CB Igor Salatiel | CB Kamogelo Mahlangu | RB Lentswe Motaung

CM Tshepo Kakora | CM Mlungisi Mbunjana

LW Junior Zindoga | AM Mpho Mvelase | RW Seluleko Mahlambi

ST Mory Keita

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stats:

Winger Tshepang Moremi has scored in both of his last 2 starts for Orlando Pirates.

Striker Yanela Mbuthuma has not scored in his last 6 appearances for Orlando Pirates in all competitions.