Lamine Yamal turns Newcastle inside out: UCL MOTW

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They thought they had his number.

'Lamine Yamal, best in the world'... Yeah, sure. A week ago, at St. James Park, they had made him look invisible, and even if he had scored a late equalising penalty, the winning of the penalty itself had had nothing to do with him. They'd stuck to him, squeezed him into tight areas, bullied him. His passing lanes had been cut, and he'd been crowded off the ball every time he got it. A week ago, Newcastle United had given a masterclass in how to handle the most un-handleable player in world football.

There was no reason they couldn't repeat that again at the refurbished, fully packed Camp Nou on Wednesday, right?

Right?

Yamal put a comfortably positioned Newcastle defence out of shape. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Which is why when Yamal moved to the centre of the field, and dropped deep, fifteen yards off the centre line, Malick Thiaw followed him. The clock may have just crossed over to the sixth minute, but plan A was still in place -- stick tight, squeeze, bully with that superior physicality.

When Pedri, dropping even deeper, picking up the ball from in behind his centre-backs, smacked a strongly hit pass towards Yamal, Thiaw stuck with him... surely the pass was too strong for Yamal to do anything but somehow trap, and then recycle to keep possession. You could see the thinking... 'if I stick with him, he can't turn and run at us, he won't find space to hurt us, we can keep him in his own half'.

The only flaw with that logic? Lamine Yamal.

As Pedri's ball bounced into him at that awkward shin height all amateur footballers know and loathe, Yamal casually raised his left foot and with the outside of the boot, flicked it to the side opposite to the one he was running in. And then he stopped. Thiaw... couldn't. You see, more than pure speed, it's the ability to rapidly decelerate and accelerate that defenders fear the most, and here Thiaw had forgotten just how rapidly Yamal can slam the brakes on.

As Yamal stopped, he turned and with Thiaw on the floor next to him, he strode into Newcastle half unbothered, unchecked. That number they had of his? Out of network coverage now.

Looking up he saw Raphinha dummy a run outside, then inside before arcing a final one outside of Lewis Hall, a slalom sequence that left Hall floundering on the floor, and Yamal sent his through ball right past the prone Newcastle man and smack into his captain's feet.

Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images

With a sudden one-two-three combo of deceleration-turn-acceleration, Yamal had put a comfortably positioned Newcastle defence out of shape and Raphinha was about to make them pay.

The run was perfect, the touch not-so-much, but Fermín López had seen that Yamal turn in the #10 position and raced to cover his right flank - so Raphinha's first touch ended up being a nice pass to Lopez, who promptly cut it back. Once again, this seemed a bit of clumsy pass, arriving at ankle height... but Raphinha controlled it perfectly, dummied a shot to make Aaron Ramsdale in the Newcastle goal and the covering Dan Burn commit, and then passed it into the unguarded far corner once they had.

0-0 became 1-0 on the night. 1-1 on aggregate became 2-1. Six minutes into the game, Newcastle United were made aware that they in fact did not have Yamal's, or Barcelona's, number -- something that would be reiterated painfully over the next 84 minutes.

Raphinha celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Lamine Yamal Alex Caparros/Getty Images

And it was all started off with this ten second parry. From that Yamal touch and turn to that Raphinha finish... it was Barcelona making a promise that they would eventually make good on, and then some.