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          Tanvi Sharma among Indians in action at Orleans Masters; Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 20

          Tanvi Sharma. BAI
          • ESPN staffMar 20, 2026, 03:10 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 20, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah and Malvika Bansod among the Indians in quarterfinal action.

          • ISL: It's a double header day with NorthEast United vs Odisha at 5pm, followed by Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City at 7:30pm

          • Squash: A host of Indians are in quarterfinal action at the Indian Open.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Jamshedpur salvage last-minute draw at Delhi to remain level with Mohun Bagan

          • IFL: Phrangki Buam brace powers Shillong Lajong to top of IFL table

          • Badminton: Tanvi beats Anmol in battle of Indian youngsters on good day for Indian women's singles

          • Squash: Anahat, Tanvi, Joshna, Abhay among Indian winners on Day 2 of Indian Open