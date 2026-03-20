Tanvi Sharma among Indians in action at Orleans Masters; Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 20

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 20, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah and Malvika Bansod among the Indians in quarterfinal action.
ISL: It's a double header day with NorthEast United vs Odisha at 5pm, followed by Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City at 7:30pm
Squash: A host of Indians are in quarterfinal action at the Indian Open.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Jamshedpur salvage last-minute draw at Delhi to remain level with Mohun Bagan
IFL: Phrangki Buam brace powers Shillong Lajong to top of IFL table
Badminton: Tanvi beats Anmol in battle of Indian youngsters on good day for Indian women's singles
Squash: Anahat, Tanvi, Joshna, Abhay among Indian winners on Day 2 of Indian Open