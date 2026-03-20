Themba Zwane recalled for South Africa friendlies against Panama, no space for Mohau Nkota

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South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-man squad for Bafana Bafana's upcoming friendlies against Panama on March 27 (Durban) & 31 (Cape Town) - recalling Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane and Thapelo Maseko.

There is no space for Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule and Olwethu Makhanya, though. Nkota -- who is at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq -- and Philadelphia Union's Makhanya have both been heavily linked with potential moves to Europe.

The omission of Nkota may be somewhat surprising due to Broos' past reliance on the winger. However, he has seen his minutes reduced recently by Ettifaq and, according to Broos, is in a psychologically difficult space following a family bereavement.

Mbule, another player usually relied upon, misses out after limited recent minutes at Orlando Pirates, with Broos suggesting Relebohile Mofokeng is a player he wants to use in the no.10 role.

Makhanya, by contrast with the likes of Nkota and Mbule, has been repeatedly overlooked by Broos, but has excelled at club level. As a result, the 21-year-old defender had earned a place in the preliminary squad.

Broos offered words of encouragement for Makhanya and fellow snubbed centre-back Tylon Smith, who is at Championship side Queens Park Rangers. However, the Belgian mentor acknowledged that Smith's lack of game-time at club level has counted against him.

"Sometimes, it's difficult for me. I would have liked Makhanya also, because he had good games at Philadelphia," Broos told SABC Sport.

"Also Tylon - maybe Tylon is a little bit different. He is always on the bench with QPR... He doesn't have any experience, so it's difficult for me to take him as one of the 23. Maybe, I will take him with me for the World Cup because he pleased me enormously with what I saw from him in training in AFCON."

Themba Zwane has been recalled to the South Africa team for the friendlies against Panama at the end of March. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Broos has famously expressed his dislike of Major League Soccer as a destination for young players, but there was room in his squad for Minnesota United winger/forward Hlongwane and Chicago Fire centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who Broos expressed satisfaction with for his recent performances.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and attacking midfielder Zwane earns a recall, having been in and out of both his club and national teams due to persistent injury issues.

Winger/striker Maseko is back in the squad after recapturing form after being loaned from Sundowns to AEL Limassol in Cyprus, with Broos suggesting his explosive pace could make him a valuable member of the team.

Bafana squad vs Panama

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol)