Anahat vs Tanvi in India Open squash semis; Tanvi, Isharani in Orleans Masters badminton semis; Blasters face Punjab in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 21

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 21, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Tanvi Sharma and Isharani Baruah in women's singles semifinal action.
ISL: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC at 7:30pm
Squash: Anahat Singh faces Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles semifinal; Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani are in men's singles semifinal action.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Mumbai City went top after beating Mohun Bagan; Odisha FC beat NorthEast United.
IFL: Diamond Harbour went to the top of the league; Gokulam got their first win of the season.
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah qualified for the semifinal of the Orleans Masters.
Squash: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh, and Veer Chotrani reached the semifinals of the India Open.