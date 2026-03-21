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          Anahat vs Tanvi in India Open squash semis; Tanvi, Isharani in Orleans Masters badminton semis; Blasters face Punjab in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 21

          Anahat Singh JSW Sports
          • ESPN staffMar 21, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 21, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Orleans Masters continues, with Tanvi Sharma and Isharani Baruah in women's singles semifinal action.

          • ISL: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC at 7:30pm

          • Squash: Anahat Singh faces Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles semifinal; Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani are in men's singles semifinal action.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Mumbai City went top after beating Mohun Bagan; Odisha FC beat NorthEast United.

          • IFL: Diamond Harbour went to the top of the league; Gokulam got their first win of the season.

          • Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah qualified for the semifinal of the Orleans Masters.

          • Squash: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh, and Veer Chotrani reached the semifinals of the India Open.