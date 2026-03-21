MacIntosh's late goal lifts Georgia Swarm past Halifax Thunderbirds

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Jordan MacIntosh scored the winning goal with 18 seconds left to give the Georgia Swarm a 17-16 home win over the Halifax Thunderbirds at Gas South Arena on Friday night.

Shayne Jackson powered the offense for the Swarm (9-5), finishing with a team-high nine points on two goals and seven assists. Lyle Thompson had one goal and six assists, and Nolan Byrne found the back of the net four times. Goalie Brett Dobson made 41 saves.

For the Thunderbirds (5-9), Clarke Petterson led all scorers with 10 points on four goals and six assists. Stephen Keogh also scored four goals, including the score-tying tally late in the fourth quarter, and Mike Robinson contributed three goals and three assists. Goalie Warren Hill recorded 26 saves.

Georgia appeared to be in complete control, building an 11-4 lead by halftime after a seven-goal first quarter. The Swarm maintained a 15-6 advantage heading into the final period before Halifax mounted a comeback.

The Thunderbirds scored 10 goals in the fourth quarter. The rally coincided with a Georgia goaltending change that saw Dobson pulled in favor of Devlin Shanahan with a large lead. Halifax capitalized, with Keogh scoring all four of his goals in the final frame, culminating in the tying goal that made it 16-16 with 50 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Jackson found MacIntosh, who buried the shot to secure the win.

Up next: The Thunderbirds will visit the Philadelphia Wings on March 27 at 7 p.m. ET, and the Swarm will visit the Ottawa Black Bears on March 28 at 7 p.m.

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