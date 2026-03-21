Rock duo sparks rally in victory over Rush

Open Extended Reactions

Hat tricks by CJ Kirst and Chris Boushy paved the way as the host Toronto Rock defeated the Saskatchewan Rush 13-9 on Friday at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.

Kirst also had four assists, while Challen Rogers finished with a game-high seven assists for the Rock (9-5). Owen Hiltz contributed two goals and two assists, and Mark Matthews added a goal and three assists. Goaltender Nick Rose stopped 41 shots.

Robert Church led the Rush (11-4) with four goals and two assists. Ryan Keenan posted two goals and four assists, Zach Manns dished out five assists and Brock Haley scored twice. Goaltender Frank Scigliano made 32 saves.

Saskatchewan built a 3-1 advantage in the first quarter before Toronto rallied in the second by outscoring the Rush 4-1 to take a 6-4 lead at halftime. The Rush tied the score at 6 in the third quarter, but the Rock responded with three straight goals to regain control. They never trailed again.

Up next: The Rush will host the Buffalo Bandits on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The Rock will visit the Philadelphia Wings on March 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.