Bal scores go-ahead goal as Warriors top Black Bears to clinch playoff spot

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Keegan Bal scored the go-ahead goal late in the fourth quarter to lift the host Vancouver Warriors to a 10-8 victory over the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday night, clinching a playoff berth.

Bal had three goals and finished with a game-high eight points, and Adam Charalambides also recorded a hat trick for the Warriors (11-4). Curtis Dickson added two goals, and Marcus Klarich and Jeff Cornwall each contributed a goal. Christian Del Bianco was stellar with 42 saves and two assists.

Jeff Teat had two goals and five assists for the Black Bears (8-7). Rob Hellyer also scored twice and added two assists. Reilly O'Connor, Connor Kearnan, Sam Firth and Kevin Brownell each scored once. Zach Higgins made 41 saves.

The two teams battled hard in the first half, which ended with in a 4-4 tie. Vancouver pushed its lead to 7-4 on a goal from Bal. However, Ottawa stormed back, with O'Connor's goal tying the score at 8-8 in the fourth quarter. Bal's third goal of the night broke the tie, and Dickson's goal with 37 seconds left provided the final margin.

Up next: The Ottawa Black Bears will look to rebound when they host the Georgia Swarm on March 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The Vancouver Warriors have a bye week before visiting the Buffalo Bandits on April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

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