Anahat, Abhay, Veer in India Open squash final; double header in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 22, 2026.
What's on today?
ISL: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa at 5pm, Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30pm.
Squash: Anahat Singh is in action in the women's singles final of the India Open Squash tournament in Mumbai, while Abhay Singh will face Veer Chotrani in an all-Indian men's singles final.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Kerala Blasters' woes continued after a 3-1 loss to Punjab FC.
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah lost in the semifinals of the Orleans Masters.
Squash: Anahat Singh beat Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles semifinal, while Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani won their semifinals at the India Open.