FSU's Isa Torres sees NCAA record streak end at 16 hits

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State's Isa Torres extended her NCAA record by getting hits in 16 consecutive at-bats before her streak finally ended during the Seminoles' 9-0 victory over California on Saturday.

Torres doubled and singled during the Seminoles' seven-run first inning. Her streak was snapped when she reached on an error in the third inning.

Torres set the record Friday, when her streak reached 14 consecutive at-bats with a hit.

Four players shared the previous NCAA record of 13 consecutive hits: Boston University's April Setterlund (2010), Norfolk State's Haley Ward (2013), Nevada's Jennifer Purcell (2016) and Wichita State's Sydney McKinney (2023).

Torres is batting .662 this season. She has reached base in 65 of her 91 plate appearances for a .714 on-base percentage.