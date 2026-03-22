Jones' nine-point effort fuels Desert Dogs past Knighthawks

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Mitch Jones had nine points, including four goals, to help the Las Vegas Desert Dogs beat the host Rochester Knighthawks 17-13 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest Saturday.

Adam Poitras recorded a career-high five goals to go with three assists for the Desert Dogs (6-7). Jonathan Donville had six assists and a goal, and Chris Cloutier chipped in three goals and two assists. Kyle Killen added one goal and three assists. Alex Buque made 31 saves before Landon Kells entered and stopped 11 shots to pick up the win.

Connor Fields picked up five goals and three assists for the Knighthawks (5-8). Ryan Lanchbury added two goals and six assists. Ryan Smith chipped in four goals and one assist, and Thomas McConvey distributed six assists. After a tough start for Rylan Hartley, who had six saves, Rochester turned to Riley Hutchcraft, who made 32 saves in relief.

Las Vegas set a franchise record with 10 goals in the first half to build a 10-6 lead at the break. Rochester eventually took a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter. The Desert Dogs responded with a decisive 5-0 run to close out the game, with Jones scoring two of the final three goals.

Up next: The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will host the Calgary Roughnecks on March 28 at 10 p.m. ET. The Rochester Knighthawks will visit the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

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