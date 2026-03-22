Kew scores 6 goals, Mammoth clinch playoff spot with win over Roughnecks

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Andrew Kew led all scorers with six goals and four assists to propel the Colorado Mammoth to a 14-12 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday.

The win secured a playoff berth for the Mammoth (10-5) and also marked the 100th career victory for head coach Pat Coyle. Colorado received strong offensive support from Jack Hannah, who posted three goals and three assists, and Will Malcom, who matched him with three goals and three assists of his own. Braedon Saris chipped in with two goals and two assists, and goalie Dillon Ward made 47 saves.

For the Roughnecks (4-10), Tyler Pace delivered a team-high five goals and four assists. Tanner Cook added two goals and three assists, and Brayden Mayea found the back of the net twice. Goalie Aden Walsh made 35 saves.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair. Colorado took an 8-5 lead into halftime, but Calgary opened the third quarter with three consecutive goals, tying the score 8-8 on Pace's penalty shot. The Mammoth answered with their own three-goal surge to reclaim an 11-8 lead.

Calgary continued to battle, pulling within a single goal at 13-12 late in the fourth quarter. However, Kew sealed the win for Colorado with an empty-net goal in the final second of regulation.

Up next: The Roughnecks visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 28 at 10 p.m. ET. The Mammoth have a bye week before hosting the Desert Dogs on April 3 at 9 p.m.

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