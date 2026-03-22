Smith's overtime winner caps Bandits rally, sinks Seals

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Dhane Smith scored the winning goal in overtime to complete a furious comeback as the visiting Buffalo Bandits defeated the San Diego Seals 9-8 on Saturday at Pechanga Arena.

Smith, who also scored the tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation, finished with three goals and three assists for the Bandits. Josh Byrne had one goal and six assists for Buffalo (8-6). Tehoka Nanticoke added two goals, while Kyle Buchanan contributed a goal and three assists. Goaltender Matt Vinc made 36 saves.

Ben McIntosh collected a team-high three goals and an assist for the Seals (6-8). Wesley Berg and Zach Currier each found the net twice, and Tre Leclaire dished out four assists. Christopher Origlieri stopped 41 shots.

San Diego appeared to be in control after building an 8-4 lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Bandits mounted a stunning rally, scoring the final four goals of regulation to force the extra period. Smith's tying goal set the stage for his overtime winner.

Smith ended the contest almost 4 minutes into the extra period.

Up next: The Bandits visit the Saskatchewan Rush on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The Seals visit the Toronto Rock on April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

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