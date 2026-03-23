East Bengal take on Mohammedan SC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 23

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 23, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: East Bengal take on Mohammedan SC in ISL
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Bengaluru beat Inter Kashi; FC Goa salvage draw with Chennaiyin FC.
Squash: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh win Indian Open titles in Mumbai.
Chess: Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament.
Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena wins bronze in Taiwan.
Football: India U17 men's team to play friendlies in Thailand.
Motorsports: Former national rally champion Hari Singh remains missing after speedboat crash.