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          East Bengal take on Mohammedan SC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 23

          East Bengal's Yousseff Ezzejjari scored his second brace in two ISL games so far this season. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ISL
          • ESPN staffMar 23, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 23, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: East Bengal take on Mohammedan SC in ISL

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Bengaluru beat Inter Kashi; FC Goa salvage draw with Chennaiyin FC.

          • Squash: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh win Indian Open titles in Mumbai.

          • Chess: Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament.

          • Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena wins bronze in Taiwan.

          • Football: India U17 men's team to play friendlies in Thailand.

          • Motorsports: Former national rally champion Hari Singh remains missing after speedboat crash.