Reborn Vinicius keeps Real alive with Madrid derby winner: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

1 goal in 19 games.

For a player of Vinicius Junior's stature, his record in the Madrid derby was less than stellar. Awful, even. Diego Simeone's Atletico de Madrid backline always seemed to know exactly how to stifle the Brazilian - even his five assists were a poor return considering the talent surrounding him.

It didn't help that Xabi Alonso had restricted his freedom - Vinícius was anonymous (0.0 xGOT, 0.02 xA) in Madrid's 2-1 win over Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this year, with Federico Valverde and Rodrygo taking all the plaudits. Seemingly on his way out of the club, Vinicius' trajectory changed when Alvaro Arbeloa took over and unshackled the Brazilian.

Fresh off injecting new impetus into Real Madrid's floundering season as he guided his side to a 5-1 win on aggregate over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius had Atleti in his sights now. Barcelona had already thrown down the gauntlet with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano to go seven points clear atop LALIGA.

A Madrid derby at the Bernabeu, this had the potential to wreck Real Madrid's season. It seemed that way when Ademola Lookman scored a wonderfully worked team goal to put Simeone's side ahead in the 33rd minute.

Madrid went into the break staring at their faint hopes of chasing down Barca about to go up in smoke. Seven minutes into the second half, though, this changed. David Hancko's foul on Brahim Díaz saw the referee point to the spot, and with his renewed status as Madrid's main man, up stepped Vinicius. Sending Juan Musso the wrong way, the Brazilian scored for the first time in 13 LALIGA games against his club's city rivals.

Javier SORIANO / AFP via Getty Images

A few minutes later, Valverde was on hand to pounce on an Atleti error at the back, and Madrid were back in front. The Bernabeu was bouncing, ready to party, but were swiftly sent back to earth when Nahuel Molina reprised his goal from last week with another bullet of a strike to make it 2-2 in the 67th minute.

With the emotions of the stadium (and that of the players) careering from one end to another, two players with a point to prove kept Real Madrid's title hopes alive in a moment that fans may reflect on in May.

The clock ticked past the 71st minute as Trent Alexander-Arnold received the ball from Antonio Rüdiger on the right touchline. The Englishman had been left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad, and out of Arbeloa's starting lineup after reportedly being late for a training session. For all his foibles, Alexander-Arnold has very unique qualities that can break a game open, and he proceeded to display that in the next few seconds. Cutting inside into midfield, the right-back left two Atleti players for dead with a disguised shimmy of his hips and drove into space, hoovering Atleti's defensive shape to his side of the pitch.

The space had been created for Vini, and Alexander-Arnold found the Brazilian with another of his trademark diagonal passes.

There was still plenty for Vinicius to do when he collected the ball, but his English teammate's work meant he was isolated in an one-on-one against Álex Baena. The Brazilian's lightness of feet, so absent under Alonso, was apparent as he took a couple of touches to draw Baena in.

It was a move he had done countless times, squaring up a defender before swiftly changing his direction and earning a yard. Against Simeone's Atleti however, the doubts had always been there, the conviction never as certain. Not tonight.

Confidence flowing through his feet, Vinicius let fly, and curled a wonderful strike right into that bottom corner. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Swiftly cutting inside to his right after drawing Baena in, Vinicius had his yard. Everyone knew what he was going to do - Atleti's defenders converged to block the shot, even Musso took a step towards the bottom corner that Vinicius was about to aim for. None of it mattered.

Confidence flowing through his feet, Vinicius let fly, and curled a wonderful strike right into that bottom corner. Musso was a mere spectator with his despairing dive, as the ball nestled into goal. 3-2, Real Madrid, Game over. Barcelona in their sights again.

The Bernabeu was alive again, Real Madrid's title challenge alive again, all because of a Brazilian reborn.