Rishabh Yadav among Indians in action at Asia Cup archery: Indian Sports LIVE, March 24

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 24, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The Asia Cup continues today with the women's recurve and men's compound events.
What happened yesterday?
ISL: Bengaluru FC are set to appoint Spaniard Pep Munoz as their new head coach, replacing Renedy Singh.
ISL: East Bengal thrashed Mohammedan 7-0.
Archery: Chikitha Taniparthi and Raj Kaur ranked fourth and fifth respectively in qualification in the women's compound event at the Asia Cup.
Archery: Devaang Gupta and Sukhchain Singh ranked third and 11th respectively in qualification in the men's recurve event at the Asia Cup.