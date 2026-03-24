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          Rishabh Yadav among Indians in action at Asia Cup archery: Indian Sports LIVE, March 24

          File photo of Rishabh Yadav Chen Cheng/Xinhua via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 24, 2026, 02:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 24, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The Asia Cup continues today with the women's recurve and men's compound events.

          What happened yesterday?

          • ISL: Bengaluru FC are set to appoint Spaniard Pep Munoz as their new head coach, replacing Renedy Singh.

          • ISL: East Bengal thrashed Mohammedan 7-0.

          • Archery: Chikitha Taniparthi and Raj Kaur ranked fourth and fifth respectively in qualification in the women's compound event at the Asia Cup.

          • Archery: Devaang Gupta and Sukhchain Singh ranked third and 11th respectively in qualification in the men's recurve event at the Asia Cup.