South Africa vs Panama - Bafana trial new-look team as FIFA World Cup looms closer

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South Africa will host Panama on Friday in Durban -- the first of two friendlies over the course of the international break -- before facing them again in Cape Town next Tuesday.

Hugo Broos' side will be in action for the first time since their 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last 16 loss to Cameroon in Morocco. The Belgian head coach has admitted that not all was in order behind the scenes during that tournament.

Broos said after his squad was unveiled, via SABC Sport: "I was very disappointed after the tournament, we didn't achieve what we wanted first of all.

"Secondly, our level of the games we played was not what we were used to. There are several reasons but I think the most important reason was that during all the camp and the AFCON I didn't feel what I call the Bafana Bafana DNA."

"So, quality, mentality, discipline, it was not there. I know why but I don't wanna go into details but that was the fact and I think that was certainly one of the most important reasons why we didn't perform what everyone expected."

Broos has rung the changes to his squad, recalling the likes of Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko and Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Usual backup goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has been left out, as has Orlando Pirates teammate Sipho Mbule - a midfielder who Broos relied upon in the no.10 role often during FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFCON.

Al-Ettifaq winger Mohau Nkota is also out of the squad, but Broos has indicated that he is sympathetic to personal issues the 21-year-old has recently endured.

Key details

Date: Friday, March 27 at 19:00 CAT

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

How to watch: The match will be televised on SABC Sport

Burnley striker Lyle Foster will look to bring his AFCON form into the Bafana friendlies against Panama. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Team news

Broos has suggested that MLS duo Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Philadelphia Union) and Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) are more likely to play a significant part in next Tuesday's Cape Town clash with Panama than the fixture this Friday, as he gives them time to deal with jetlag.

Siyabonga Ngezana's omission after injury struggles has opened up an opportunity for his centre-back rivals to stand up and be counted.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Ime Okon | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Thapelo Maseko

ST Lyle Foster

Panama

GK Orlando Mosquera

LWB Éric Davis | CB Jiovany Ramos | CB José Cordoba | CB Martín Krug | RWB Amir Murillo

CM Carlos Harvey | CM Aníbal Godoy

LW César Yanis | ST Kadir Barría | RW Yoel Bárcenas

Stats

Bafana Bafana last played Panama in the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals, with Panama triumphing on penalties over the once-off invitees after a 1-1 draw.

Relebohile Mofokeng has 7 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 games for Orlando Pirates in all competitions. Most recently, he scored his first professional hat-trick in the 6-0 Betway Premiership win over TS Galaxy on Sunday.