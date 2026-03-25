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          India at Asia Cup archery; National Indoor championships, IFL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, March 25

          Archery arrows on the board. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 25, 2026, 02:50 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The Asia Cup continues in Bangkok with team elimination events.

          • Athletics: The National Indoor Championships continue in Bhubaneswar.

          • Football: The IFL continues with Real Kashmir vs Namdhari [4 PM] and Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo Sports Club [6:30 PM].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: AIFF opted to not extend Amelia Valverde's contract as head coach of the senior women's national team.

          • Football: Bijoy Varghese and Albino Gomes received first-ever call-ups as Khalid Jamil named his squad for India's game against Hong Kong.

          • Football: Indian women's football team to play Kenya in FIFA Series semis in Nairobi.

          • Football: Aizawl FC mounted a stunning second-half comeback to triumph in the Mizo Derby in IFL.

          • Athletics: Baranica Elangovan set a NR in women's pole vault in the National indoor championships.

          • Archery: Compound men dominated as India topped six events in Asia Cup Stage 1 qualifiers in Bangkok.

          • Hockey: ACT hockey to be held in Punjab for first time, announced CM Mann.

          • Chess: Bad move by Humpy to pull out of Candidates, it spreads unfounded concerns - Cyprus chess chief.