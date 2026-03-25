India at Asia Cup archery; National Indoor championships, IFL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, March 25

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 25, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The Asia Cup continues in Bangkok with team elimination events.
Athletics: The National Indoor Championships continue in Bhubaneswar.
Football: The IFL continues with Real Kashmir vs Namdhari [4 PM] and Sreenidi Deccan vs Dempo Sports Club [6:30 PM].
What happened yesterday?
Football: AIFF opted to not extend Amelia Valverde's contract as head coach of the senior women's national team.
Football: Bijoy Varghese and Albino Gomes received first-ever call-ups as Khalid Jamil named his squad for India's game against Hong Kong.
Football: Indian women's football team to play Kenya in FIFA Series semis in Nairobi.
Football: Aizawl FC mounted a stunning second-half comeback to triumph in the Mizo Derby in IFL.
Athletics: Baranica Elangovan set a NR in women's pole vault in the National indoor championships.
Archery: Compound men dominated as India topped six events in Asia Cup Stage 1 qualifiers in Bangkok.
Hockey: ACT hockey to be held in Punjab for first time, announced CM Mann.
Chess: Bad move by Humpy to pull out of Candidates, it spreads unfounded concerns - Cyprus chess chief.