Asia Cup Archery continues; Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 26

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 25, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The Asia Cup continues in Bangkok with team elimination events.
Athletics: The National Indoor Championships continue in Bhubaneswar.
Football: The IFL continues with Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong [4 PM] and Rajasthan United facing Diamond Harbour [4 PM].
What happened yesterday?
Football: IFL: Sreenidi Deccan went top of the IFL with a win over Dempo, while Namdhari SC beat Real Kashmir.
Archery: Uday Kamboj and Prathamesh Jawkar set up an all-Indian men's compound final at the Asia Cup Stage 1 in Bangkok; Ridhi qualified for the women's recurve final.
Athletics: Gurindervir Singh broke the 60m national record at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.
Table Tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league terminated their franchise agreement with Jaipur Patriots.