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          Asia Cup Archery continues; Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, March 26

          File photo of Rishabh Yadav Chen Cheng/Xinhua via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 25, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The Asia Cup continues in Bangkok with team elimination events.

          • Athletics: The National Indoor Championships continue in Bhubaneswar.

          • Football: The IFL continues with Gokulam Kerala vs Shillong Lajong [4 PM] and Rajasthan United facing Diamond Harbour [4 PM].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: IFL: Sreenidi Deccan went top of the IFL with a win over Dempo, while Namdhari SC beat Real Kashmir.

          • Archery: Uday Kamboj and Prathamesh Jawkar set up an all-Indian men's compound final at the Asia Cup Stage 1 in Bangkok; Ridhi qualified for the women's recurve final.

          • Athletics: Gurindervir Singh broke the 60m national record at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

          • Table Tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league terminated their franchise agreement with Jaipur Patriots.