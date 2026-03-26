Tigres striker Thembi Kgatlana left out of South Africa squad to face Algeria in April

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Tigres UANL forward Thembi Kgatlana has been omitted from Desiree Ellis' Banyana Banyana squad for upcoming friendlies against Algeria, set to take place between April 7-18.

As per SABC Sport, workload management is likely to have been one factor in Kgatlana's omission from the squad. However, Amogelang Motau was included despite being on the books of fellow Mexican side Club Tijuana.

Both Motau and Kgatlana are 29 years old, with Kgatlana set to turn 30 on May 2. However, Kgatlana has had persistent injury issues in recent years, and perhaps this could have factored into Ellis' reticence to select her in comparison with Motau.

A star player for Banyana Banyana after scoring their first World Cup goal in 2019 and leading their charge to the round of 16 in 2023, Kgatlana is viewed as a vital asset. However, she missed the last Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) - purportedly due to personal reasons.

Linda Motlhalo, a 27-year-old Glasgow City midfielder, was included in the squad, as was Deportivo de La Coruña's Hildah Magaia (31) - joining Motau as the only three overseas-based players.

One indirect consequence of Kgatlana's absence is that Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado (JVW FC) is likely to have an opportunity to continue her comeback from injury.

South Africa will be without star striker Thembi Kgatlana against Algeria in a pair of friendlies. Keith McInnes/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After a fractured shoulder kept her out of Banyana Banyana's WAFCON triumph in 2022, she suffered a horrific leg break against Nigeria in the semi-finals of last year's tournament in Morocco. However, she played in the Banyana team which finished second at the recent COSAFA Women's Championship in February - March, losing to Namibia in the final.

TS Galaxy midfielder Refiloe Jane captains the side. As usual, there is a heavy Mamelodi Sundowns presence in the squad with nine players among the 24. Fan favourite Isabella Ludwig will not be in the squad this time despite having had an uptick in recent game time - suggesting places are still up for grabs in the middle of the park.

Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Katlego Moletsane (University of Fort Hare)

Defenders: Sinegugu Zondi, Fikile Magama, Antonia Maponya, Shakira O'Malley, Lonathemba Mhlongo (all UWC Ladies), Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Khutso Pila (all Sundowns)

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Lebohang Ramalepe, Noxolo Cesane, Nonhlanhla Mthandi (all Sundowns), Refiloe Jane (TS Galaxy Queens), Amogelang Motau (Club Tijuana, Mexico)

Forwards: Thorisho Mphelo, Bonolo Mokoma, Gabriela Salgado (all JVW), Hildah Magaia (Deportivo de La Coruña, Spain), Nthabiseng Majiya, Wendy Shongwe (both Sundowns), Nicole Michael (TS Galaxy)