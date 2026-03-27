Indians in five finals at Asia Cup Archery; Shotgun World Cup begins: Indian Sports LIVE, March 27

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 27, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The Asia Cup comes to a climax in Bangkok with India in contention for nine medals.
Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Morocco begins with qualification events.
What happened yesterday?
Football: IFL: Gokulam Kerala lost 0-2 at home to Shillong Lajong, while Rajasthan United and Diamond Harbour played out a 1-1 draw in Jaipur.
Football: India's U20 team beat Pakistan 3-0 in their Men's SAFF Cup opener.
Badminton: Former Olympic and world champions Carolina Marin announced her retirement.
Archery: Rajat Chauhan and Chikitha Taniparthi entered the final of the men's compound team event at the Asia Cup Stage 1, with India into five finals.
Football: Bengaluru FC appointed Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach.