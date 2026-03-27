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          Indians in five finals at Asia Cup Archery; Shotgun World Cup begins: Indian Sports LIVE, March 27

          File photo of Rishabh Yadav Chen Cheng/Xinhua via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 27, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 27, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The Asia Cup comes to a climax in Bangkok with India in contention for nine medals.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Morocco begins with qualification events.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: IFL: Gokulam Kerala lost 0-2 at home to Shillong Lajong, while Rajasthan United and Diamond Harbour played out a 1-1 draw in Jaipur.

          • Football: India's U20 team beat Pakistan 3-0 in their Men's SAFF Cup opener.

          • Badminton: Former Olympic and world champions Carolina Marin announced her retirement.

          • Archery: Rajat Chauhan and Chikitha Taniparthi entered the final of the men's compound team event at the Asia Cup Stage 1, with India into five finals.

          • Football: Bengaluru FC appointed Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach.