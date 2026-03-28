National Open Relay Competition; India vs Bangladesh in SAFF U20 semis; Shotgun World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, March 28

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 28, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: India take on Bangladesh in the semifinal of the SAFF U20 Championship.
Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Morocco continues with the women's skeet final [8:30 PM] and men's skeet final [10 PM].
Athletics: India's best sprinters will aim to qualify for the relay Worlds at the National Open Relay Competition in Chandigarh.
What happened yesterday?
Football: AIFF received bids for commercial rights of ISL and Fed Cup; Rs 2129 crore bid by Genius Sports
Football: ISL club Kerala Blasters appointed Ashley Westwood as manager.
Archery: India won 10 medals as compound archers dominated the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament.
Hockey: Hardik, Navneet were crowned India's Players of the Year at the Hockey India awards; Gurjant Singh announced his retirement.
Kabaddi: Indian camp for Asian Games held in Bellary from March 27.
Rowing: Indian women's camp for Asian Games began in Gorakhpur.