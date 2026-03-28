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          National Open Relay Competition; India vs Bangladesh in SAFF U20 semis; Shotgun World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, March 28

          Animesh Kujur AFI
          • ESPN staffMar 28, 2026, 02:25 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 28, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: India take on Bangladesh in the semifinal of the SAFF U20 Championship.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Morocco continues with the women's skeet final [8:30 PM] and men's skeet final [10 PM].

          • Athletics: India's best sprinters will aim to qualify for the relay Worlds at the National Open Relay Competition in Chandigarh.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: AIFF received bids for commercial rights of ISL and Fed Cup; Rs 2129 crore bid by Genius Sports

          • Football: ISL club Kerala Blasters appointed Ashley Westwood as manager.

          • Archery: India won 10 medals as compound archers dominated the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament.

          • Hockey: Hardik, Navneet were crowned India's Players of the Year at the Hockey India awards; Gurjant Singh announced his retirement.

          • Kabaddi: Indian camp for Asian Games held in Bellary from March 27.

          • Rowing: Indian women's camp for Asian Games began in Gorakhpur.