Bomberry's fourth-quarter goal seals Thunderbirds comeback

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Brendan Bomberry scored twice in the final period, including the go-ahead goal, to lift the Halifax Thunderbirds past the host Philadelphia Wings 8-6 on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mike Robinson and Austin Blumbergs also scored two goals apiece for the Thunderbirds (6-9), with Robinson adding an assist. Clark Peterson and Jason Knox each contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Warren Hill made 43 saves.

Lucas Nielsen and Sam LeClair each found the net twice for the Wings (3-12). LeClair also had an assist. Dalton Young had one goal and two assists, and Landon Sinfield added a goal and an assist. Deacon Knott recorded 41 saves in the loss.

Philadelphia held a 5-4 advantage at halftime before the two teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 5. Halifax took its first lead early in the period on a goal from Bomberry. A short time later, Peterson scored off a faceoff to extend it to 7-5.

Up next: The Wings will host the Toronto Rock on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Rochester Knighthawks will visit the Thunderbirds on April 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

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