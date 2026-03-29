FIDE Candidates begin; Indians in action at Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian Sports LIVE, March 29

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 29, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates 2026 begins today, with India's R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh in action.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships begin in Mongolia.
What happened yesterday?
Football: India drew 1-1 with Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championships.
Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar began his season with a win in the Decathlon at the David Noble relays meet in Texas.
Athletics: Four national teams stay on track for World Relays qualification
Shooting: Indian Skeet shooters miss out on finals spot at ISSF World Cup