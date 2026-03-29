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          FIDE Candidates begin; Indians in action at Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian Sports LIVE, March 29

          R Praggnanandhaa. Lennart Ootes / FIDE
          • ESPN staffMar 29, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 29, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates 2026 begins today, with India's R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh in action.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships begin in Mongolia.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: India drew 1-1 with Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championships.

          • Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar began his season with a win in the Decathlon at the David Noble relays meet in Texas.

          • Athletics: Four national teams stay on track for World Relays qualification

          • Shooting: Indian Skeet shooters miss out on finals spot at ISSF World Cup