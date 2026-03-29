McConvey's sizzling performance sparks Knighthawks

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Thomas McConvey scored six goals to power the Rochester Knighthawks to an 18-11 victory over the host Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday at Tribute Communities Centre Canada.

Ryan Lanchbury had a goal and a game-high nine assists, while Connor Fields recorded two goals and eight assists for the Knighthawks (6-8). Ryan Smith scored five times with three assists. Goaltender Riley Hutchcraft made 33 saves. The victory marked the first for Randy Mearns as the team's interim head coach.

For the FireWolves (4-11), Alex Simmons led the offense with one goal and four assists, and Tye Kurtz dished out five assists. Dawson Theede had two goals and two assists, while Taggart Clark added two goals and an assist. Goaltender Doug Jamison stopped 40 shots before being relieved by Andrew Kidd, who finished with two saves.

The game was a back-and-forth affair for three quarters, with Rochester leading 11-9 entering the final period. Rochester, however, unleashed a dominant offensive surge in the fourth quarter, outscoring Oshawa 7-2 to cruise to the victory.

Up next: The Knighthawks will visit the Halifax Thunderbirds on April 4 at 6 p.m. ET. The Calgary Roughnecks will host the FireWolves on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

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