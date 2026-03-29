Thompson scores 6 points, Swarm use dominant third quarter to pull away from Black Bears

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Lyle Thompson led the charge for the Swarm with six points, and Georgia defeated the Ottawa Black Bears 12-7 on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre by breaking open a close game with a commanding third-quarter performance.

Thompson finished with two goals and a game-high four assists for the Swarm (10-5). Georgia's offense featured a balanced attack, with Bryan Cole, Nolan Byrne and Shayne Jackson each scoring two goals, as well. Kaleb Benedict, Jeff Henrick, Jacob Hickey, Seth Van Schepen also found the back of the net. Goaltender Brett Dobson was formidable in the net, stopping 42 shots and adding an assist.

For the Black Bears (8-8), Rob Hellyer paced the offense with three goals and three assists. Jeff Teat contributed one goal and two assists, while Sam Firth, Phil Caputo and Larson Sundown also scored. Zach Higgins made 43 saves.

The game was a tight 6-5 affair at halftime in favor of Georgia before the Swarm's defense took control in the second half. Georgia broke the game open by outscoring the Black Bears 5-0 in the third quarter.

The victory was a special homecoming for Swarm rookie Byrne, an Ottawa native who scored two goals in front of friends and family in attendance.

Up next: The Black Bears will host the Toronto Rock on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Swarm will face the visiting San Diego Seals on April 12 at 4 p.m. ET. Both contests air on ESPN+.

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