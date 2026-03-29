Bandits score final four goals, including Resetarits' winner, to stun Rush

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The Buffalo Bandits scored the final four goals, including Joe Resetarits' winner with 46 seconds remaining, to complete a stunning comeback for an 8-7 decision over the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

Josh Byrne led the Bandits (9-6) with two goals and five assists. Dhane Smith, Ian MacKay, Steve Priolo, Clay Scanlan and Kyle Buchanan each added a goal. Goaltender Matt Vinc was stellar in net, making 44 saves to secure the win.

For the Rush (11-5), Robert Church led the offense with a team-high two goals. Ryan Keenan, Zach Manns, Clark Walter, Austin Shanks and Josh Zawada each tallied one goal. In goal, Frank Scigliano stopped 35 shots.

Saskatchewan appeared to be in control after Church scored at the 10:51 mark of the final period to give the Rush a 7-4 lead. However, the Bandits, mounted a furious rally. Byrne's second goal with 2:41 left tied the score at 7, before Resetarits delivered the decisive blow in the final minute to extend Buffalo's winning streak to five games.

Up next: The Bandits will host the Vancouver Warriors on April 4 at 7 p.m. ET. The Rush will face the visiting Colorado Mammoth on April 11 at 9 ET.

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