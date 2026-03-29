Torrent captain, Olympic champion Knight activated from IR

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SEATTLE -- Seattle Torrent captain and Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight has been activated from long-term injured reserve and will play Sunday night against visiting Ottawa.

Knight, a five-time Olympian and the United States captain at the Milan Cortina Games, was placed on injured reserve last month with a lower-body injury she suffered during the Olympics. Knight had three goals and three assists for the U.S., including a goal in the American's 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the final. She has three goals and seven assists during the PWHL season.

In a corresponding move, forward Brooke Bryant was moved to the reserve player list. Bryant had one assist in Seattle's first 22 games after spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Frost.