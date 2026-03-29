Nielsen's second-half hat trick leads Wings past Rock

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Lucas Nielsen's second-half hat trick powered the host Philadelphia Wings to a 12-9 win over the Toronto Rock at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The game was a tight contest through the first half, with Philadelphia holding a slim 5-4 lead at the break. Nielsen scored back-to-back goals in the final 5:05 of the third quarter, extending the Wings' lead to 10-7, before turning the trick less than four minutes into the fourth quarter to make it 11-8.

Philadelphia (4-12) also received significant contributions from Brennan O'Neal, who posted two goals and a team-high five assists, and Dalton Young, who found the net twice and added an assist. Goaltender Nick Damude was crucial in the victory, making 41 saves.

The game also marked a milestone for defender Alex Pace, who scored a goal while playing in his 100th career game.

Owen Hiltz and Josh Dawick each recorded a hat trick and had one assist for the Rock (9-6), while C.J. Kirst contributed one goal and three assists and Mark Matthews had four assists. In goal, Troy Holowchuk made 38 saves for Toronto.

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