Divya vs Vaishali in all-Indian clash; Praggnanandhaa plays Wei Yi at Candidates 2026: Indian Sports, March 30

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 30, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The second round of the FIDE Candidates 2026 will see an all-Indian clash between R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh while R Praggnanandhaa plays Wei Yi.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships begin in Mongolia.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Anish Giri to open Candidates in style
Football: Abneet Bharti released from Indian national team camp in Kochi
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina receive byes, Jadumani handed seeded clash at Asian Boxing Championships
Boxing: Mary Kom considers move into professional boxing