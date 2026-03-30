        <
        >

          Divya vs Vaishali in all-Indian clash; Praggnanandhaa plays Wei Yi at Candidates 2026: Indian Sports, March 30

          Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali ESPN
          • ESPN staffMar 30, 2026, 03:15 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of March meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on March 30, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The second round of the FIDE Candidates 2026 will see an all-Indian clash between R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh while R Praggnanandhaa plays Wei Yi.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships begin in Mongolia.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Anish Giri to open Candidates in style

          • Football: Abneet Bharti released from Indian national team camp in Kochi

          • Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina receive byes, Jadumani handed seeded clash at Asian Boxing Championships

          • Boxing: Mary Kom considers move into professional boxing