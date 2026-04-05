WWE WrestleMania 42: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, dates, start times, matches, Night 1 and Night 2 schedule

WWE's grandest show of the year is almost upon us, and it brings two nights of jam-packed action from Las Vegas.
WrestleMania 42 takes place over two consecutive nights this month, featuring two opportunities for WWE's top names to etch their names into history forever.
Here's everything that UK fans needs to know about WWE WrestleMania 42.
When is WWE WrestleMania 42?
Night 1 is on Saturday April 18, and Night 2 is on Sunday April 19.
The event, on both nights, begins at midnight UK time.
WrestleMania 42 is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 in the UK
UK fans can watch both nights of WrestleMania on Netflix. It is available as part of a standard Netflix subscription which begins at £5.99. If you can't handle the late night, it will be available (without spoilers on the homepage) to watch afterwards on Netflix!
ESPN are broadcasting the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in the US.
WWE WrestleMania 42 matches and schedule
Plenty of matches have been announced but it hasn't been confirmed which night each match will take place on. The schedule is TBC. We do know that the headline matches of each night will be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton. Here's the matches that have been announced:
CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Women's WWE Heavyweight Championship
Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley, Women's WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Undisputed WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams, WWE United States Championship
Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Unsactioned Match
Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins, WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Penta vs Dragon Lee vs. J'von Evans vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh, Ladder Match, WWE Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins vs. Gunther