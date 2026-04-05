WWE WrestleMania 42: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, dates, start times, matches, Night 1 and Night 2 schedule

Sami Zayn will take on Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42 after Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship on SmackDown. (2:05)

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WWE's grandest show of the year is almost upon us, and it brings two nights of jam-packed action from Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 takes place over two consecutive nights this month, featuring two opportunities for WWE's top names to etch their names into history forever.

Here's everything that UK fans needs to know about WWE WrestleMania 42.

When is WWE WrestleMania 42?

Night 1 is on Saturday April 18, and Night 2 is on Sunday April 19.

The event, on both nights, begins at midnight UK time.

WrestleMania 42 is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 42 in the UK

UK fans can watch both nights of WrestleMania on Netflix. It is available as part of a standard Netflix subscription which begins at £5.99. If you can't handle the late night, it will be available (without spoilers on the homepage) to watch afterwards on Netflix!

ESPN are broadcasting the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in the US.