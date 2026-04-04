Sreeshankar wins Indian Athletics Series 1 with 8.15m; Vishvanath stuns world no.1 in Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian Sports, April 4

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 4, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: Round 6 of the FIDE Candidates begins at 6:15pm IST, with R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in action.
Football: The ISL continues Mohun Bagan facing Jamshedpur at 5pm, and Goa facing Bengaluru at 7:30pm.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa drew in round 5 of the Candidates, Divya Deshmukh also drew, while R Vaishali lost.
Archery: Sheetal Devi led the way as India won big at Bangkok World Archery Para Series.
Boxing: Nikhat Zareen, Priya Ganghas, and Preeti Pawar qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships.
Football: Punjab FC beat Mohammedan SC in the ISL.