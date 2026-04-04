Will Malcom scores five goals to power Mammoth past Desert Dogs

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Will Malcom scored five goals to lead the host Colorado Mammoth to a 13-8 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday.

Andrew Kew tallied two goals and four assists, and Dylan McIntosh recorded three goals and one assist for the Mammoth (11-5). Dillon Ward made 43 saves and added two assists.

For the Desert Dogs (7-8), Adam Poitras and Jonathan Donville each contributed two goals and two assists. Kevin Crowley also scored twice. Former Mammoth player Alex Buque made 40 saves.

A back-and-forth first half led to a 5-5 tie at the break. Colorado seized control in the third quarter, outscoring Las Vegas 4-1, a run that included two power-play goals. The Mammoth extended their lead in the final period, securing the win in a game with significant playoff implications for both squads. Though Colorado clinched a playoff spot last month, Friday's victory aids its quest for home-field advantage. Las Vegas remains in a battle for a postseason berth.

Up next: The Las Vegas Desert Dogs visit the Philadelphia Wings at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The Colorado Mammoth visit the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre on April 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

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