2026 Boat Race results: Cambridge dominate men's, Oxford glory in women's

Open Extended Reactions

Cambridge won the men's Boat Race. Getty

LONDON -- The UK's two great universities shared victories in the Boat Race on Saturday as Cambridge's men eased to a win over their rivals after Oxford's women triumphed for the first time since 2016 on a windy River Thames.

Cambridge's win was widely expected -- they are unbeaten this season -- but they were briefly troubled by Oxford who dug deep to deliver a gutsy display amid difficult rowing conditions.

The result extended Cambridge's superiority in the men's event, with their crews leading Oxford 89-81 across the race's long history.

Oxford's women ended Cambridge's winning run. Getty

But Oxford's win in the women's Boat Race, in the 99th edition of the meeting, was their first since 2016. The men are without a win since 2022.

Oxford's victory was the latest triumph for women's president Heidi Long who won bronze for Team GB in the women's eight at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She is completing a Masters degree at the prestigious university, researching women's reproductive health, exploring how ultra-processed food affects female fertility.