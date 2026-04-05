Jaismine, Meenakshi lead Indians charge into Asian Boxing C'ships semis; Candidates, ISL, IFL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 5

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 5, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: Round 7 of the FIDE Candidates begins at 6:15pm IST, with R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in action.
Football: The ISL continues with SC Delhi taking on Kerala Blasters at 5pm, and Mumbai City FC facing Odisha FC at 7:30pm.
Football: India take on Australia in the Women's U20 Asian Cup.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia, with the quarterfinals taking place.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa drew in round 6 of the Candidates, but Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali earned victories to rekindle their hopes.
Archery: Sheetal Devi lost out to Payal Nag who won gold at the Bangkok World Archery Para Series.
Boxing: Vishvanath Suresh stunned the world no. 1 to reach the semifinals of the Asian Championships.
Football: Jamshedpur FC drew Mohun Bagan, while Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa, as four teams were locked on 14 points atop the ISL table.