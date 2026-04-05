Byrne, Bandits roll in blowout of Warriors

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Byrne recorded four goals and six assists to spark the Buffalo Bandits to a dominant 15-5 victory over the visiting Vancouver Warriors at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Dhane Smith contributed a game-high seven assists to go with two goals for the Bandits (10-6). Joe Resetarits had a hat trick with three goals and one assist, while Ian MacKay added two goals and four assists. Goaltender Matt Vinc made 22 saves.

For the Warriors (11-5), Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich each had two goals and two assists. Keegan Bal, the league's leading scorer entering the weekend, was held to one goal and one assist. Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 shots before being relieved by Connor O'Toole, who had nine saves.

After a competitive first quarter that ended with Buffalo ahead 3-2, the Bandits seized control. They outscored Vancouver 5-2 in the second quarter, fueled by a natural hat trick from Byrne to close the half, to take an 8-4 lead into the break. The Buffalo defense was stifling in the second half, allowing just a goal while the offense continued to pour it on, scoring six unanswered goals to close out the victory.

The contest grew increasingly physical, culminating in a fiery fourth quarter that featured multiple fights and misconduct penalties.

Up next: The Warriors will host the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The Rochester Knighthawks will visit the Bandits on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.