Kurtz's late goal lifts FireWolves past Roughnecks

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Tye Kurtz scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Oshawa FireWolves a 10-9 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Alex Simmons powered the FireWolves (5-11), leading the visitors with three goals and four assists. Kurtz finished with a hat trick and one assist, while Ethan Walker and Dyson Williams each scored two goals. Goaltender Doug Jamieson was crucial in making 42 saves.

For the Roughnecks (4-12), Tyler Pace led all scorers with a game-high eight points on two goals and six assists. Tanner Cook was also a major contributor, posting a hat trick to go with four assists. Haiden Dickson added a pair of goals, and goaltender Aden Walsh stopped 40 shots.

Calgary jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter before Oshawa stormed back with four unanswered goals in the second to take a 4-2 lead into halftime. The Roughnecks responded with a furious rally late in the third quarter, scoring three consecutive goals in a 41-second span to tie score at 7-7. The fourth quarter saw the teams trade goals until Kurtz netted the decisive tally.

The game was a milestone for Oshawa's Ryan Benesch, 41, who played in his 300th career NLL game. Meanwhile, Calgary's Haiden Dickson set a single-season career high in goals (28) with his performance.

Up next: The teams will have a rematch this Saturday, as the Roughnecks visit the FireWolves at 7 p.m. ET.

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