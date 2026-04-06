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          Nikhat, Lovlina lose at Asian Boxing Championships; Sat-Chi pull out of Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Sports, April 6

          Nikhat Zareen. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 6, 2026, 05:00 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 6, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates has a rest day.

          • Football: The IFL continues with Namdhari vs Diamond Harbour and Real Kashmir hosting Chanmari.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia, with plenty of Indians in action in the semifinals.

          • Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek begin with the Greco-Roman event.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: R Praggnanandhaa drew in round 7 of the Candidates, but R Vaishali's victory over Tan Zhongyi saw her reel in leader Muzychuk.

          • Boxing: Meenakshi, Jaismine powered Indian women to clean sweep of semis; six men also advanced.

          • Football: Mumbai City went two points clear atop the ISL table after beating Odisha, while Kerala Blasters lost to SC Delhi to deepen their relegation fears.

          • Football: India lost 0-5 to Australia in the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

          • Football: Aizawl held Sreenidi Deccan to a draw in the IFL.