Nikhat, Lovlina lose at Asian Boxing Championships; Sat-Chi pull out of Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Sports, April 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 6, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates has a rest day.
Football: The IFL continues with Namdhari vs Diamond Harbour and Real Kashmir hosting Chanmari.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia, with plenty of Indians in action in the semifinals.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek begin with the Greco-Roman event.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa drew in round 7 of the Candidates, but R Vaishali's victory over Tan Zhongyi saw her reel in leader Muzychuk.
Boxing: Meenakshi, Jaismine powered Indian women to clean sweep of semis; six men also advanced.
Football: Mumbai City went two points clear atop the ISL table after beating Odisha, while Kerala Blasters lost to SC Delhi to deepen their relegation fears.
Football: India lost 0-5 to Australia in the U20 Women's Asian Cup.
Football: Aizawl held Sreenidi Deccan to a draw in the IFL.