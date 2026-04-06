Lamine Yamal and the moment that never was, but was everything: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

This column usually deals with tangibles. Goals, assists, saves -- to be moment of the weekend, they need to leave a lasting impression on the game it happens in. Usually.

Very occasionally, though, someone special does something special that takes the breath away... even if it leads to nothing, even if it's never reflected on the scoreboard or in the stats. On Saturday, at the Metropolitano in Madrid, we saw a moment that did just that, the kind of moment that stays with you forever, the kind of moment that tells us we are watching a generation-defining player.

Atletico Madrid were hosting Barcelona, and there was a fair amount of hype to the fixture - more than the usual amount, for this was to be the first of three head-to-heads over the course of 10 odd days. The atmosphere and the volume in the Metropolitano were appropriately off the charts as the game kicked off and quickly turned into an end-to-end affair. By around the 14th minute, though, things had calmed down a bit on the field, and the sound off it had been reduced to a gentle buzz.

It was around this time that Barca keeper Joan García, as is his wont, played a line-breaking pass to Dani Olmo to help circumvent the Atletico high press (no that's not a typo, 2026 edition Diego Simeone is an attack-minded monster). Olmo, running back from his floating #10 role, played a most sublime first-time cross-field that curved out to the right and onto the feet of Lamine Yamal. That pass was glorious, the technique and skill off it quite amazing, but it paled in comparison to what was to come next.

For the moment Yamal got the ball, magic happened.

Yamal controlled the bouncing ball on the chest, with a slight jump, and the awkwardness of it lured Nico González, moonlighting at left back, into pressing the Barca winger. Big mistake.

Taking another touch that set him moving back to his own goal, Yamal allowed Gonzalez to get as tight as he could, before taking a third touch that nutmegged the hapless Atletico man and sent him careening along in the opposite direction to which the ball and Yamal were now going. The buzz in the stands immediately transformed to a roar of wonder - the fiercely loyal home fans temporarily forgetting their allegiances in awe of what they'd just seen. That roar continued as Yamal took an immediate fourth touch of monstrous imagination.

With the ball moving forward, Gonzalez looking to recover and Thiago Almada closing him down, Yamal didn't bother running forward into space... and opted to instead curve a trivela into the path of Fermín López up ahead of him. And somehow, the ball found Lopez. It had no right to: the angle was desperate, the curve needed next-to-impossible to impart with the outside of a boot, as surely was the pace and accuracy and calculation needed to find a runner at full tilt... but there it was, the ball arcing in glorious slow-motion right into the path of Lopez, who took it to feet without breaking stride or changing direction.

Lopez would then be hurried into a shot by the back-tracking Robin Le Normand, forcing it off-target... but it almost seemed to not matter. Goal or no goal, win or no win, big match or not, nothing seemed to matter in front of what we'd just witnessed: as the Metropolitano's involuntary, irresistible reaction attested to. Four touches in three seconds and Lamine Yamal had turned everyone watching into a fan with a moment that never was, but a moment that was everything.