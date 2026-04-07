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          Shooters Palak-Mukesh win WC gold with WR; Minakshi, Jaismine among 8 boxers to reach Asian C'ship final: Indian Sports LIVE, April 7

          Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are in the top 20 of mixed doubles' world rankings. How Foo Yeen/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2026, 03:30 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 7, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues after a rest day. Here's the state of play in both tournaments at the halfway mark and how Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Divya's chances stack up

          • Badminton: The Badminton Asia Championship begin in Ningbo, China.

          • Tennis: India will start their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I campaign at home in New Delhi

          • Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup gets underway in Granada, Spain.

          • Football: Chennaiyin FC take on Inter Kashi in the ISL.

          • Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia, with medal chances across events

          • Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue

          What happened yesterday?

          • Boxing: Priya, Arundhati, Preeti into Asian Championship finals; Nikhat, Lovlina out.

          • Wrestling: Lalit to fight for gold; Aman, Sunil to contest for bronze at Asian Championships.

          • Football: Chanmari overcame Real Kashmir in IFL.

          • Badminton: Satwik-Chirag pull out; Lakshya, Sindhu lead India's charge at Asia Championships.

          • Rugby: Second edition of Rugby Premier League from June 16.