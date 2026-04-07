Shooters Palak-Mukesh win WC gold with WR; Minakshi, Jaismine among 8 boxers to reach Asian C'ship final: Indian Sports LIVE, April 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues after a rest day. Here's the state of play in both tournaments at the halfway mark and how Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Divya's chances stack up
Badminton: The Badminton Asia Championship begin in Ningbo, China.
Tennis: India will start their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I campaign at home in New Delhi
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup gets underway in Granada, Spain.
Football: Chennaiyin FC take on Inter Kashi in the ISL.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships continue in Mongolia, with medal chances across events
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue
What happened yesterday?
Boxing: Priya, Arundhati, Preeti into Asian Championship finals; Nikhat, Lovlina out.
Wrestling: Lalit to fight for gold; Aman, Sunil to contest for bronze at Asian Championships.
Football: Chanmari overcame Real Kashmir in IFL.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag pull out; Lakshya, Sindhu lead India's charge at Asia Championships.
Rugby: Second edition of Rugby Premier League from June 16.