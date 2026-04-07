Orlando Pirates vs. Golden Arrows - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Orlando Pirates host Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday as they make their return after the international break and enter the decisive stretch of the tightest Betway Premiership title race in years.

The Buccaneers head into their midweek fixture off the back of being dethroned at the top of the table by Mamelodi Sundowns, who climbed to the summit of the table by winning Friday's game in hand 4-1 over Chippa United.

With eight games remaining for each of the top two sides in the league, Sundowns have 53 points and a goal difference of +29, while Pirates are on 51 points with a goal difference of +31.

Sundowns will simultaneously be in action away to Durban City on Tuesday -- a tricky fixture for the Brazilians, particularly in the midst of fixture congestion. Pirates need to be on top of their game to ensure they are primed to pounce if there is a slip-up from Masandawana.

Pirates will have to travel to Durban immediately after the Arrows clash to face Richards Bay on Friday, so this could be one of the biggest weeks of their title chase.

Sundowns have won the last eight Premiership titles. Since their 2019-20 triumph on the final day of the season, nobody has come close to matching them. Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates are their closest competitors since.

They have had ups and downs since the turn of the year but thrashed TS Galaxy 6-0 in their last game. If the Buccaneers do not seize the moment and put up a major fight now, there will be fears that they may not get many better opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou faces one of the tightest PSL title races in the league's recent history, and will need wins against Arrows and Durban. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Key details

Date: Tuesday, April 7 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena, Orlando, Soweto

How to watch: The match is set to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

Mpho Chabatsane, André de Jong, Sihle Nduli and Nkosinathi Sibisi are each one yellow card away from suspension for the Buccaneers.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Golden Arrows

GK Edward Maova

LB Mfanuvele Mafuleka | CB Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso | CB Ayanda Jiyane | RB Khulekani Shezi

CM Maxwele Ayabulela | CM Nqobeko Dlamini | CM Sboniso Madonsela

AM Nhlanhla Gasa

ST Lungelo Nguse | ST Junior Dion

Stats

Relebohile Mofokeng has 7 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 appearances for Orlando Pirates.

Orlando Pirates have been runners-up in each of the last 3 Premiership seasons.