Durban City vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, teams, news, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns were forced back into action against Chippa United a mere three days after Bafana Bafana's clash with Panama, but rose to the challenge with a 4-1 win.

However, there is little time to celebrate the victory or their resulting return to the top of the Betway Premiership. Sundowns will be back in action against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

Pirates have a slightly superior goal difference to Sundowns, so the Brazilians need a win to guarantee they will hold onto top spot for the time being.

Tuesday's visit to Durban is Sundowns' last game before their trip to Tunisia for the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final clash with Espérance de Tunis on April 12. Orlando Pirates will be in action against Richards Bay two days prior to the Brazilians' clash in Tunisia.

It is of paramount importance that Miguel Cardoso's men do not commit any unforced errors on which Abdeslam Ouaddou's side could capitalise.

Fortunately for Sundowns, the win over Chippa United showcased their tremendous strength in depth. Moreover, it showed that players who have struggled for form and fitness at various points in the season are peaking at the ideal time.

Tashreeq Matthews has never been short of football intelligence, but the winger has often struggled in front of goal during his time at Sundowns. His clinical finish for Sundowns' third goal against Chippa was an encouraging sign.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng started on the right flank, having seen limited game time during his loan spell from FC Dallas. He provided a beautiful assist for Iqraam Rayners for Sundowns' second goal and put in an all-round superb performance.

The goal was Rayners' 11th of the Premiership season and he made a huge statement following another snub from Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad. The striker suffered an apparent cardiac scare earlier in the season and has heavy competition for his place to contend with in the form of Brayan León and Peter Shalulile for his Sundowns starting position. He nevertheless continues to prove himself worthy.

That does not mean that León will be giving up on a starting berth without a fight. His late goal against Chippa - Sundowns fourth of the game - was the most memorable of the lot. The Colombian squeezed the ball into the net from the most improbable of angles after rounding Dumisani Msibi.

Marcelo Allende and Jayden Adams bossed proceedings in the middle of the park, with Allende smashing home Sundowns' first goal.

After Teboho Mokoena came off the bench for Ntsabeleng late in the second half, he provided the assist for Matthews' goal. Wherever one looks, Sundowns have more options than Cardoso can fit into a starting lineup.

If there was a moment which indicated that the Brazilians have any vulnerability at all, it was Chippa's goal late in the first half - which came from a defensive lapse immediately after Rayners' goal.

These are the sorts of moments Durban City will need to capitalise on if they are to have any chance of throwing the cat back amongst the pigeons in the Premiership title race and doing their own CAF Confederation Cup hopes a huge favour.

Key details

Date: Tuesday, April 7 at 19:30 CAT

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 205

Lebo Mothiba and Iqraam Rayners arrive in Durban amidst Mamelodi Sundowns' battle with Orlando Pirates for the PSL title. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Team news

Brayan León, Teboho Mokoena, Nuno Santos, Keanu Cupido, Kegan Johannes and Jayden Adams are each one yellow card away from suspension for Sundowns. Their next league match after the Durban City one is against Polokwane City on April 15.

Expected lineups

Durban City

GK Darren Keet

LB Terrence Mashego | CB Mfanafuthi Mkhize | CB Fezile Gcaba | RB Siphamandla Ncanana

LM Saziso Magawana | CM Kyle Jurgens | CM Brooklyn Poggenpoel | RM Emmanuel Jalai

ST Samkelo Maseko | ST Bokang Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Stats

Iqraam Rayners has scored 6 goals and assisted 1 in his last 377 minutes of competitive football for Mamelodi Sundowns at an average of approximately a goal involvement per 53 minutes and 50 seconds.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last 8 Premiership titles and are top of the table as they chase a ninth on the trot.