Nigeria's Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in June friendly

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria will play Poland and Portugal in friendly matches during the FIFA international match window in June, the Nigeria Football Federation announced.

The clash with Poland will take place at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on June 3, while a venue for the match against Portugal, which will be played on June 10, is yet to be announced, according to NFF FIFA Match Agent Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport

"We are always looking to find competitive games for the national team every FIFA window," Pachon told ESPN.

The Portugal fixture will be the host nation's final match before they travel to the United States, Canada, and Mexico for this summer's FIFA World Cup. Poland, like NIgeria, have not qualified for the World Cup.

NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire confirmed the fixtures, Saying in a media statement released on Thursday that "Nigeria are looking forward to a very exciting summer" following their recent games last month where they defeated Iran and drew with Jordan, both World Cup-bound nations, in Antalya, Turkiye.

AL7 vs CR7 - June 10. Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Imag/Getty Images

Those games were scheduled to be part of a four-nation mini-tournament to be held in the Jordan capital Amman, but had to be moved and reorganised following the ongoing war in the Gulf region.

"We are happy that we were able to ensure that the teams play those games, and we are grateful to the federations for trusting us," Pachon said.

According to Olajire, before taking part in those friendlies, the Super Eagles will return to London, where they will are scheduled to defend the Unity Cup title they won last summer. Participating teams at this year's tournament have not been announced yet.

That tournament is expected to be played from May 26-30.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their second consecutive absence from the tournament after also missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.