Ayush Shetty stuns Li Shifeng, Sindhu survives scare in Badminton Asia C'ships; Wrestling Asian C'ships, Shooting WC, Candidates continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 8

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 8, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with the women's section looking promising for Indian hopes.
Badminton: The Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China will see India's singles stars open their campaign.
Tennis: India continue their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I campaign at home in New Delhi, with two ties after a rain-affected day 1.
Shooting: The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.
Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships has a rest day ahead off eight Indians in finals over the next two days.
Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.
Football: India take on Chinese Taipei in their final, and must-win, Group C fixture of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup. [2:30 PM]
What happened yesterday?
Boxing: Minakshi, Jaismine among 8 Indians in finals at Asian Championships
Wrestling: Silver for Lalit, bronze for Sunil Kumar; Nitesh reaches 97kg final at Asian Championships.
Badminton: Dhruv-Tanisha win on mixed day for India at Asia Championships.
Chess: Divya Deshmukh stuns leader Muzychuk, Praggnandhaa suffers loss at Candidates 2026.
Shooting: Palak and Mukesh win air pistol mixed team WC gold with world record
Football: Crispin Chettri returns as Indian women's football team coach, names squad for Kenya tourney.
Football: Planas brace helps Inter Kashi beat Chennaiyin FC in ISL.
Football: Naoba Meitei's stoppage-time strike helps Rajasthan United beat Gokulam Kerala FC in IFL.
Tennis: India's fate hangs in balance against Thailand in rain-affected BJK Cup tie.
Football: India U17 women's team to play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi.
Hockey: Indian Women's Hockey Team set to tour Argentina for four-match series.
Squash: Abhay loses to world No 7 Ibrahim in five-game thriller.