Ayush Shetty stuns Li Shifeng, Sindhu survives scare in Badminton Asia C'ships; Wrestling Asian C'ships, Shooting WC, Candidates continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 8

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 8, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE Candidates continues in Cyprus with the women's section looking promising for Indian hopes.

Badminton : The Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China will see India's singles stars open their campaign.

Tennis : India continue their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I campaign at home in New Delhi, with two ties after a rain-affected day 1.

Shooting : The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup continues in Granada, Spain.

Boxing: The Asian Boxing Championships has a rest day ahead off eight Indians in finals over the next two days.

Wrestling: The Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek continue with more medal chances for India.

Football: India take on Chinese Taipei in their final, and must-win, Group C fixture of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup. [2:30 PM]

What happened yesterday?