The lure of a World Cup saw a swathe of switches for African teams in the international break

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The March international break represented a penultimate opportunity for the head coaches of Africa's national sides to assess debutants, call up new players and get last-minute nationality switches over the line in anticipation of the World Cup.

From high-profile converts who could become key figures for one of the continent's 10 qualifiers during the tournament, to new faces who will be hoping they can force their way into contention, here's our team-by-team guide for the debuting World Cup hopefuls who launched their international careers this month.

The Confederation of African Football decided the week before the international break that Morocco were the new African champions at the expense of Senegal, and the Atlas Lions also got one over on their continental foe by securing the commitment of centreback Issa Diop.

The Fulham defender was born in Toulouse to a Moroccan mother and a Senegalese father, with his grandfather previously managing the Teranga Lions during the 60s.

Diop junior represented France up to U-21 level, and had previously been courted by both of the Africa Cup of Nations finalists, but ultimately decided to commit his future to the North Africans, despite previously suggesting he'd only turn out for Les Bleus at senior level.

"Going to another national team because I'm not in the French national team would be a little hypocritical of me," he said in 2019.

"It would be going to a national team by default. I'm French, I love the French national team, and I want to play for them.

"Even if I am not selected for France, I will not change."

At 29, he's in his prime, has almost eight years of Premier League experience behind him, and represents a potential solution to a problem area for Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

Centreback was a weakness for Morocco at the AFCON, with Nayef Aguerd being partnered by veterans Romain Saïss and Jawad El Yamiq, and Adam Masina at various points during the tournament.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to partner Diop -- the player he replaced at West Ham in 2022 -- in what would be a significant upgrade for Morocco in the heart of the backline.

Issa Diop said in 2019: "Even if I am not selected for France, I will not change." He made his debut for Morocco in March. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

Given the presence of goalkeeper Yassine Bonou, the Lions can feasibly hope to have one of the most complete defences in the entirety of the World Cup field.

Recruiting the Fulham centreback was an ideal way for new coach Ouahbi to make a decisive change for the Lions after replacing Walid Regragui, and he impressed both in his debut against Ecuador and in the 2-1 triumph over Paraguay.

He looked composed, rugged in the duels, read the game well, and should prove to be a key pillar for this next cycle. Don't be surprised to see Diop lining up for the World Cup hosts in 2030.

Another centreback, Montpellier-born Redouane Halhal, also made his debut, and could prove another beneficiary following Saiss's international retirement in February.

Senegal

They may have missed out on Diop, but Senegal nonetheless brought in some new recruits during the international break as Pape Thiaw looked to bolster his (former) African champions.

While their pre-match trophy parade at the Stade de France stole the headlines, the international debuts of Nobel Mendy and Mamadou Diakhon went somewhat under the radar.

Centreback Mendy, currently with Rayo Vallecano on loan from Real Betis, where he plays alongside Teranga Lions international Pathé Ciss, opted for Senegal ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

However, he endured a nightmarish debut against Gambia as he sustained an injury late in the first half and had to be withdrawn.

The 21-year-old's prognosis isn't yet known, and he still has time before the season ends to demonstrate that he deserves a spot in Thiaw's World Cup squad.

Club Brugge's Mamadou Diakhon was all smiles this past international break, joining up with the Senegal national team in one of their last sets of fixtures ahead of the World Cup. Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Wideman Diakhon, on the books of Club Brugge, had a big decision to make ahead of the international break, having been called up simultaneously for France U-21 and Senegal's seniors while also courting interest from Mali.

Despite being born in Strasbourg, and having represented Les Bleus up to U-20 level, he opted to switch to the Teranga Lions, and came off the bench in the 3-1 victory over Gambia.

Given his fine form in Belgium and in Europe in recent months -- he's had a hand in seven goals in his last 15 outings -- Diakhon appears well placed to hold down a squad berth for the World Cup.

Thiaw also noted that Lens defender Malang Sarr, formerly of Chelsea, remains in his plans, although the ex-France U-21 centreback is running out of time to stake his claim for inclusion.

After Morocco's Diop, the most high-profit addition to the African football community this week was Elye Wahi, who finally ended his own hopes of turning out for France by committing to the Ivory Coast.

The Elephants aren't short of attacking options, but the 23-year-old represents a valuable addition to Emerse Fae's squad, and should be an upgrade on Jean-Philippe Krasso as starting centreforward.

Wahi needs to rediscover his best form, however. Here's a player who scored 19 Ligue 1 goals for Montpellier in 22-23, but struggled in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt, and has only just begun to suggest he can return to those levels since joining OGC Nice on loan in January.

Nice's Elye Wahi committed to Ivory Coast after giving up his hopes of playing for France. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

"I was among those, at one point, who had closed the door on Elye," Fae told journalists, "[but] I sensed sincerity when he spoke to the staff, and a strong desire to play for the Ivory Coast, to contribute to the team."

The 2024 AFCON champions were rampant during the international break, defeating South Korea 4-0 then Scotland 1-0 without Wahi scoring. With him, they add an extra dimension to their attack.

Ex-England youth international Martial Godo did score in the thumping of Korea, with his fine form at Strasbourg putting him firmly in Fae's vision.

The Elephants aren't short in wide areas -- they have Nicolas Pépé, Simon Adingra, Amad Diallo, Wilfried Zaha and Yan Diomande as options -- but will Godo have enough to force his way into a congested zone for North America?

Haissem Hassan was the standout inclusion for Egypt this international break, making his debut in the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia before featuring against Spain.

The Pharaohs rarely call upon players born outside the North African country, and who didn't come through at a club in the Egyptian Premier League, but the Paris-born former France youth international, born to an Egyptian father and a Tunisian mother, brings something a little different to the camp.

It was perhaps telling that Hassan's first call-up came in an international window when veteran Mohamed Salah wasn't included, and the 24-year-old - a natural wideman, capable of cutting inside - could be a natural long-term successor to the Liverpool great.

Now a Ghana international, Derrick Luckassen played his youth football for the Netherlands. VI Images via Getty Images

Perhaps testament to the Black Stars' struggles at the tail end of 2025, and their uncertainty heading into the World Cup, Otto Addo gave a swathe of new faces a late opportunity to impress during the international break.

However, with Addo removed from his post following the defeats by Austria and Germany, it remains to be seen how many of the new boys will still have a role to play under whoever is parachuted in to oversee Ghana's World Cup campaign.

France-born Marvin Senaya accepted the call despite being the son of a Togo international, while former Netherlands U-21 international Derrick Luckassen, now 30, made his debut against Germany, delivering a fearless and confident showing.

Germany-born Patric Pfeiffer looks like a towering presence in defence, but his showing as the Black Stars conceded five against Austria did little to inspire confidence.

There was plenty of churn and new faces in the Algeria squad named by Vladimir Petkovic, with Fares Ghedjemis in particular catching the eye.

The Frosinone wideman debuted in the 7-0 demolition of Guatemala, finding the net in the process. It's a first impression that's likely to go down well with the Bosnian head coach.

Goalkeepers Melvin Mastil and Kilian Belazzoug and defender Sohaib Nair were among the others to be given an opportunity to integrate into the fold, while Adil Aouchiche of Schalke is a big coup for Les Fennecs after making the switch from France.

Rani Khedira, who played his youth international football for Germany, made his debut for Tunisia in March. Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images

Rani Khedira, the younger brother of World Cup-winning former Germany international Sami, was the standout inclusion in Tunisia's squad.

Previously a Germany youth international, Khedira rejected several previous approaches from the Tunisia federation -- the first dating from over a decade ago -- before finally agreeing to Sabri Lamouchi's latest attempt to recruit him.

A versatile defensive midfielder, Khedira should bring experience, poise and maturity to a team still reeling after a poor AFCON.

Cape Verde

The islanders called up five new players for their international friendlies, clearly using the allure of World Cup qualification to attempt to bolster their roster.

Players born in the States, Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Angola were included, with Jordan Mendes, Jorginho Soares, Ayoni Santos, Fabio Domingos and Ieltsin Camoes making their debuts in the break.

Jeremy Ngakia was named in Sebastien Desabre's provisional squad for the friendly against Bermuda and the FIFA World Cup playoff against Jamaica.

The 25-year-old Watford man had to pull out of the squad due to a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen whether the Deptford-born fullback will get his opportunity again before the World Cup.